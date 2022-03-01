Socialite Life
Lindsay Lohan strikes two-picture deal with Netflix
Lindsay Lohan strikes two-picture deal with Netflix

March 1, 2022
Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images

After appearing in a Super Bowl ad announcing her comeback of sorts, Lindsay Lohan has struck a creative partnership with Netflix to star in two different movies for the streamer.

Both of these movies add to the previously announced holiday film Lohan will star in later this year, Falling for Christmas. No other details were revealed about the other two film projects.

In Falling for Christmas, Lohan will play a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Janeen Damian (A Christmas Waltz) is directing Falling for Christmas, and Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver wrote the screenplay.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world,” Christina Rogers, Netflix’s director of Independent Film, said in a statement.

