Jared Leto, Steve Grand, Jake Picking, and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Guys, Jared Leto is super serious, Steve Grand modeling his line of swimwear, Jake Picking is damp, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Finn Wittrock

Jake Bain

Skylar Astin

Nyle DiMarco

Johnny Sibilly

Maluma

Zachary Quinto

Matt McGorry

Steve Grand

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGDSR7-jrQs/

Matt Bomer

Michele Morrone

Antoni

Jake Picking

Dylan McDermott

Ryan Cooper

Jared Leto

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE