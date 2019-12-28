Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Eye Candy

Jared Padalecki, Lauv, Liam Hemsworth and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 9
Jared Padalecki Photo via Jared Padalecki/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Holiday greetings from Texas and Jared Padalecki, a tan and musically ready Lauv, a locked and loaded Liam Hemsworth and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment.

Liam Payne

View this post on Instagram

Who got #LP1 for Christmas?

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Sam Asghari

Lauv

Jeremiah Brent

Ian Somerhalder

Liam Hemsworth

View this post on Instagram

Locked and loaded. Bring on the festivities!

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Jared Leto

View this post on Instagram

Merry Xmas and happy holidays xo🎅🏼

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

Jared Padalecki

Luke Evans

View this post on Instagram

A hui hou! Mahalo 🙏🏼

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

Ben Barnes

Wilson Cruz

View this post on Instagram

Good morning, 46. Onward.

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) on

Dylan McDermott

X