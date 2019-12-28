The Week in Drag – Miz Cracker Lights the Menorah, Morgan, Monét and Peppermint Deliver More Sweet Treats for the Holidays, Trixie Gives Mama Mattel a Drag Makeover and Lots More!

Hello, hello, hello – and welcome to the last week in drag of the year – and the decade! The queens still have some leftover Christmas presents to share and are here to entertain you until the arrival of the New Year!

Everyone loves sweets for the holidays, and Jonny and Lady Red Couture welcome the delightful Peppermint to the “Hey Qween Holiday Special”.

In keeping with the holiday theme, Jonny rocks some adorable Golden Girls pajamas and Peppermint is visited by the “go-ghosts” of Christmases past, present in future. Along the way, she talks about her visit to the Supreme Court, her time on Drag Race and her role on Pose.

From Drag Race standout to Broadway star to trans rights activist, Peppermint is truly a gift to the LGBTQ community, and I adore her. Check out part one of the specials below and make sure to stick around for part two and part three.

While some queens celebrate Christmas, Miz Cracker lights the menorah and celebrates the eight-day festival of lights – and she’s here to answer your questions about the season in a special series of episodes of her web series, “Jewtorials”.

From the origins of the holiday to what to wear, what to eat and the perfect Chanukah gifts, she’s here to explain it all.

The pride of Seattle, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon discuss their Christmas show, ‘All I Want for Christmas is Attention” with the Seattle Channel.

The longtime friends, sitting on the world’s smallest sofa, talk about their relationship and their creative process. They are just so adorable together.

On a holiday-themed episode of her web series “The X Change Rate”, Monét X Change welcomes comedian Matteo Lane for some Christmas kiki, enjoys Hanukkah cocktails with her bartender, Pam, and treats us to carols from Pissi Myles (who you may remember as the queen who showed up for 45’s impeachment hearings), Bootsie Lefaris and Jasmine Rice.

Not ready to give up the Christmas music quite yet? Well, neither is Morgan McMichaels, who has dedicated a second episode of her podcast “Funk What Ya Heard” to the sounds of the season.

You’re sure to find some new favorites here, with songs by Annie Lennox, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Minogue and Nina West, among others.

Holidays are the time to spend with the family, and I can think of no better bonding experience than a makeover.

Fortunately for us, Trixie Mattel shares a fabulous makeover on her sweet (and funny) mother. I think Mama Mattel should be a regular on future episodes of “UNHhhh”, don’t you?

Speaking of makeup (and Trixie), Jaymes Mansfield has a new tutorial video where she uses Trixie Cosmetics to give us a look that screams “sunburned realness”. Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t rock a sun-kissed look.

Let’s check in with our favorite podcasts. On “Drag Her”, Willam and Kit Williamson, who you need to check out on EastSiders on Netflix right now, are quizzed by Mano to see if they can triumph on “Who Wants to Be a Fake Drag Race Winner.”

Willam pulls double podcasting duty this week as he and Alaska take us back to season 4’s “Glamazons vs Champions” infomercial challenge on “Race Chaser Classique” (with special guest Sharon Needles).

Also, on Friday, the dolls posted a recording of their recent “Race Chaser Live” show from Dublin, Ireland – with special guest Panti Bliss. It’s almost like being there!

BenDeLaCreme is the subject of a fantastic interview with NowThis. She talks about life before Drag Race, taking on political topics in her performances, finding her identity, creating BenDeLaCreme and lots more.

Both Alaska and her brother Cory have opinions on strong women – from Sandra Bullock to the Golden Girls, and they share them all on the latest episode of “Bro’laska.”

There‘s so much more to watch from your favorite drag queens and there’s really no better way to ring in the new year than with a subscription to WOW Presents Plus.

If you’re not signed up, you’re missing the latest episode of “Morning T&T”, where The Vivienne and Baga Chipz star as two world leaders making a go at morning television, with hilarious results.

Bring in Boxing Day with your favour morning talk show! Morning T&T @ChipShopBird pic.twitter.com/Yg3Bl4WfYc — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) December 25, 2019

You’re also missing the new, sixth season of Alyssa Edwards’ series, “Alyssa’s Secret” which kicked off on Monday with our tongue-popping queen sharing holiday memories (and a new holiday episode debuts this Monday.)

And, if that’s not enough, there’s also the latest episode of Scarlet Envy’s “Envy of My Boogie”, where she learns how to “pooch and prosper” with the help of Monique Heart. Skip the Starbucks for one day and treat yourself to a wealth of entertainment. Make a subscription your first resolution of 2020!

I’m comin’ for your gig, gorl! 💃 @IAmMoniqueHeart gives me a lesson @WorldOfWonder on poochin’ and prospering on my new episode of Envy of My Boogie, now live exclusively on #WOWPresentsPlus! 🐾 Subscribe at https://t.co/jXGZnMbkuO pic.twitter.com/A7dsdSxgtZ — Scarlet Envy (@ScarletEnvyNYC) December 26, 2019

Thanks for spending time with us in 2019. We will be back in 2020 with even more news, updates, music and fun from the queens of the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe, so stay tuned for another fierce, fabulous year (and decade)! Until next week, everybody say LOVE!