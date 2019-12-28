Ryan Reynolds Confirms That Deadpool 3 Is Happening

Ryan Reynolds broke some good news Friday (December 27, 2019) for fans of his Deadpool movies: The third installment is in the works.

“We’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said on Live With Kelly and Ryan, per Entertainment Weekly. “We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy.”

The first two films have earned an impressive $1.5 billion worldwide, reports Variety, and the popularity is paying off for Reynolds. He is getting more than $25 million for the upcoming Red Notice, with Gal Gadot.

The actor didn’t have much to say about the upcoming film nor where it would fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but he confirmed that it is happening. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld took to Twitter to share his excitement for the news.

Time to break out the gin!!! https://t.co/U0tlg3Yk0Z — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 27, 2019

Liefeld co-created the character while serving as the penciler for The New Mutants series. Deadpool made his first appearance in The New Mutants #98 where he served an antagonist.

The character would go on to become an antagonist for Rob Liefeld’s X-Force series and would undergo a series of changes with other writers and artists before becoming the character we all know and love today.

Fan reaction was pretty much across the board ecstatic:

With Deadpool 3 in development at Marvel…maybe we could get this buddy movie at some point…. pic.twitter.com/ydDvIa2tEq — MickFoley (@new_orleansjazz) December 27, 2019

Deadpool 3 is finally kicking off production under Marvel and this is my gazillionth time demanding Spideypool references or else what is the point!!!??!! pic.twitter.com/Ihv0O55Y0D — 𝖕 𝖆 𝖔 𝖑 𝖊 𝖙 𝖙 𝖊 (@deviIette) December 27, 2019

Deadpool 3 should be called “Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe” where the whole plot is him killing all the Fox Marvel characters to make room for the MCU. Get all the original actors back, and start it off with Wade killing Channing Tatum while he’s trying on a Gambit outfit. pic.twitter.com/gjblo2FTZ3 — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) December 27, 2019