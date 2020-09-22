Beverly Hills 90210 star Jason Priestley said his former co-star Shannen Doherty was fighting hard in her battle against cancer.
Shannen, 49, went public with her stage four cancer battle in February after being diagnosed with the disease last year, just years after she had been given the all-clear by doctors.
Speaking with ABC’s Good Morning America at the time, she said: “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage four, so my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here.”
“I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”
Her former co-star Jason, 51, has been supporting the actress, who played Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, behind the scenes and gave an update on her condition.
The actor revealed his pal was in “pretty good spirits” when he lifted the lid on their last conversation.
He told Australia’s Studio 10: “Shannen is a real tough girl. Shannen’s a fighter, and she’s always been a fighter, and I know she’ll continue to fight as hard as she can.”
Shannen revealed the devastating news earlier this year, three years after she went into remission.
She was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015.
Watch the Jason Priestly Interview Below
- Supergirl Hanging Up Cape, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Show Off Some Skin, Sophia Loren’s New Movie and More
- Jason Priestley Gives Update on Shannen Doherty’s Health Amid Breast Cancer Battle
- Ellen DeGeneres’ On-Air Apology Did Not Go Over Well With Current and Former Employees
- Singer John Chandler Answers the Socialite Seven
- Kelly Clarkson Reveals She ‘Didn’t See’ Divorce Coming — WATCH
- 90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa Lima May Be Deported
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Have you been introduced to the world of BTS sexy fanfiction? Here you go! [OMG BLOG]
★ Katharine McPhee called out for donating to Republicans while courting a gay fanbase. [Towleroad]
★ Will there be a Schitt’s Creek movie? [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Actor François Arnaud comes out as bisexual. [Curt and Frank]
★ Novak Djokovic won the Italian Open for the 5th time on Sunday beating Diego Schwartzman. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Obviously we need to talk about Jeremy Strong and his Emmy’s look! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Kim Cattrall is “happily child-free” and living in Vancouver with her boyfriend. [Celebitchy]
★ Take a lick of Cazwell‘s sticky and sweet “Ice Cream Truck.” [Boy Culture]