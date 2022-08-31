Jen Shah declares her innocence in RHOSLC Season 3 trailer

Published by

OK Magazine

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are back for their highly anticipated third season. In the first sneak peak, the cast, which includes full time housewives Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, return for a season filled with shocking admissions and huge shifts in friendships.

@housewivesofslc/twitter

“I’m innocent!” the infamous Shah claims in the preview prior to pleading guilty for her role in the nation wide telemarketing scheme. “I got played by Stuart Smith. I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn’t for Stuart.”

@housewivesofslc/twitter

E! News was the first to obtain the RHOSLC season 3 trailer.

@housewivesofslc/twitter

More To Come…