Socialite Life
Now Reading
Jen Shah declares her innocence in RHOSLC Season 3 trailer
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Jen Shah declares her innocence in RHOSLC Season 3 trailer

by
August 31, 2022
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Photo via Bravo

 
Published by
OK Magazine
 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are back for their highly anticipated third season. In the first sneak peak, the cast, which includes full time housewives Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, return for a season filled with shocking admissions and huge shifts in friendships.

 

@housewivesofslc/twitter

“I’m innocent!” the infamous Shah claims in the preview prior to pleading guilty for her role in the nation wide telemarketing scheme. “I got played by Stuart Smith. I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn’t for Stuart.”

 

@housewivesofslc/twitter

E! News was the first to obtain the RHOSLC season 3 trailer.

 

@housewivesofslc/twitter

More To Come…

 

See Also
Cannibalism & Fetishes: Armie Hammer’s Disturbing Voice Memos & Messages Exposed By Alleged Victims

@housewivesofslc/twitter

 

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top