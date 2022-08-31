Aging Gracefully! Sharon Stone once ended a relationship after being pressured about Botox

Published by

Loving the skin she’s in!

At 64 years old, it seems legendary actress Sharon Stone is embracing aging gracefully, revealing that although “life doesn’t always make you feel like a winner as you grow older,” the support of friends — and the occasional thirst trap — doesn’t hurt.

The beloved ‘90s sex symbol went viral several times this summer after sharing a series of steamy bikini snaps. While Stone said some of the photos initially stemmed from her and her pal taking photos of each other to help them see their respective beauty, it seems Stone’s 3.3 million followers also agreed that the cinema legend is looking better than ever.

“I posted it because I feel like women become invisible once we become moms and you’re 45 and people walk by you like you’re not there,” the famed femme fatale explained.

While steamy snaps may play a role in Stone’s lasting confidence, it seems cosmetic fillers do not. The actress is no stranger to Botox — “There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff,” the Casino star revealed — yet a major health scare seemingly prompted her to rethink her stance on cosmetic procedures.

“I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage,” she shared. “I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again.”

As such, the star said she stopped viewing cosmetic injectables as a “cute luxury,” instead viewing them as “some kind of massive, painful neurological need,” a stance it seems even the request of her romantic partners couldn’t shake.

Stone, who has been romantically linked to several younger suitors over the years, revealed that her approach to aging once seemingly served as the catalyst in a breakup, the pair calling it quits shortly after her partner encouraged her to reverse her stance on Botox.

“‘It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,’” Stone recalled the unnamed partner telling her. “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore. If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”

Stone’s candid comments first appeared in the September 2022 edition of Vogue Arabia.