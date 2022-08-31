Emily Ratajkowski Gets Frisky At Bad Bunny Concert As Brad Pitt Romance Rumors Swirl

Published by

OK Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be living her best life. Aside from being rumored to have sparked up a romance with one of Hollywood’s finest Brad Pitt, the supermodel has been living it up with her gal pals.

Recently single Ratajkowski had herself a night on Sunday, August 28, as she attended Bad Bunny‘s concert at Yankee Stadium. Looking as divine as ever, she stepped out in her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. Ratajkowski paired the orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which showed off her cleavage and small waist, with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with cowboy boots.

@emrata/instagram

The mother-of-one showed off her sexy ‘fit on Instagram, captioning her series of mesmerizing snaps: “can you tell we had fun seeing Benito last night,” and tagging the Puerto Rican rapper.

The moments from her and her gal pal’s night included solo shots of Ratajkowski dancing on the empty field while surrounded by thousands of fans in the stand, multiple captivating solo shots and a cute video of her and her friend showing off their loud outfits as they headed over to the concert.

EMILY RATAJOWSKI’S SOON-TO-BE EX-HUSBAND AXED FROM HIS OWN PRODUCTION COMPANY FOLLOWING ALLEGED BEHAVIOR ISSUES

Ratajkowski also shared her friend Babs’ Instagram post, featuring the two locking lips at the concert, to her Instagram Story.

mega

Meanwhile, it’s rumored that Ratajkowski has also been getting quite close to someone else. OK! reported the brunette babe has moved on with Pitt following her split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. (News broke last month that the pair is over after Ratajkowski reportedly found evidence of the father of her child being unfaithful.)

According to an insider, Pitt took Ratajkowski’s apparent pending divorce as his opportunity to swoop in after they hit it off years prior. “Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party,” spilled a source. “They weren’t in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around.”

NEWLY SINGLE EMILY RATAJKOWSKI STEPS OUT IN NEW YORK WITH GAL PALS FOLLOWING NASTY SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD SPLIT

mega

“Obviously, she was off-limits back then,” pointed out the insider, as Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in 2018 and even share 1-year-old son Sylvester. “She was happily married [to Sebastian Bear-McClard}, and Brad respected that.”

A rep for the Bullet Train star denied the dating rumors.