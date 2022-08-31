It’s over! Leonardo DiCaprio and longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone reportedly split

Published by

Onto the next! Multiple sources have claimed Leonardo DiCaprio and actress Camila Morrone have parted ways after dating for over four years.

The pair was extremely private about their relationship, having never even walked a red carpet together since they first linked up in early 2018. Like all of the 47-year-old Oscar winner’s ladies, the actress is significantly younger than him at 25 years old.

Though the movie star is notorious for dating a string of countless gorgeous stars, some thought he and Morrone could go the distance. So much so, an OK! source revealed last year that he was thinking of popping the question!

“Leo is excited to pull the trigger and ask Camila to marry him,” the source claimed in 2021.

“It’s true, he’s been on the fence for a while, partly because he doesn’t want to jeopardize what they have and also because he’s always been adamant that true love is so much more to him than a piece of paper,” the source explained. “But friends and family have chipped away at Leo — and it’s a pretty open secret that Camila’s been eager to make it official for a long time now, though she’s never made him feel pressured.”

All seemed to be going well for the pair, as they had just spent the Fourth of July together in Malibu. Plus, the brunette beauty was never bothered by their age difference, even speaking out about it in a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she stated. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

At the time, the model admitted that being known for being DiCaprio’s girlfriend instead of for her career was frustrating.

“I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating,” she explained. “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

