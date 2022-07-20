Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘emotional and tearful’ as they read vows at wedding

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were emotional and tearful as they read vows at their wedding, according to a witness at the ceremony.

Kenosha Portis, who was working at the Little White Wedding Chapel on Saturday (16.07.22) when the couple said “I do” added ‘Bennifer’ arrived just before they closed up.

She told Good Morning America on Tuesday (19.07.22): “It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in.

“I started shaking a little bit, you know, ‘Oh my God this is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!’

“As they were reading each other’s vows, they were very sweet, they both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them.”

Kenosha went on about J-Lo: “She had on a nice, elegant, beige, lacy type dress. It had a train on it. The veil was beautiful.

“Everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning. She had a beautiful bouquet, white bouquet, that she had, and he had a boutonniere as well that matches that.”

Reports said Jennifer, 52, walked down the aisle to ‘Here Comes the Bride’, played over the famous chapel’s Bluetooth speaker at the surprise, low-key ceremony.

Among the very few guests at the A-listers’ nuptials were said to be the singer’s 14-year-old twin girl Emme and one of 49-year-old ‘Batman’ actor Ben’s three children.

Chris Appleton, who styled J-Lo’s hair for the occasion, was also one of the witnesses.

The pair are reportedly planning a second wedding at Ben’s home in Georgia.

A source told PEOPLE the newlyweds “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”

But the insider added: “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.

“Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. “She is looking forward to growing old with Ben. She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn’t ask for anything else. She thinks it’s all perfect.”

Jennifer’s closest family members include her twins Max and Emme who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53, as well as her mother Guadalupe and father David, and sisters Lynda and Leslie.

Her best celebrity friends are Leah Remini, Jane Fonda and Renee Zellweger.

Ben’s family includes his three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he had with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50, while he is close to his brother Casey and mother Chris.

His famous pals likely to be invited to the second ceremony include Matt Damon and George Clooney.

TMZ has claimed the second wedding will take place at 49-year-old Ben’s home in the coastal town of Riceboro, Georgia, just outside Savannah.