Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pack On The PDA During European Honeymoon — Pics!

That’s amore! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted enjoying their Paris honeymoon on Friday, July 22 — less than one week after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The actor, 49, was spotted wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and jeans, while the singer, 52, sported a floral dress. It looks like Lopez’s child Emme and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina were also along for the ride.

The day prior, the duo dined at a restaurant.

The Hollywood stars dated from 2002 to 2004 but called things off. They later rekindled last year, and the Good Will Hunting alum popped the question in April.

On Sunday, July 17, the “On the Floor” songstress gave her fans more details about the big day.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” the note to her fans began.

She continued, “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed). So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

But it seems like the celebrations aren’t over just yet, as a source noted the pair “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”