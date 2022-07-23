Arrow star Stephen Amell & wife Cassandra share first photos of baby no. 2: Meet their son!

Published by

There he is! Stephen Amell and wife Cassandra‘s second child has made his official Instagram debut.

The pair secretly welcomed their little boy in May and had kept quiet on the details up until now. “First trip as a family of four has been a success,” the parents-of-two jointly captioned a set of photos. “This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally.”

The Arrow hunk, 41, revealed the tot’s full name is Bowen Auguste Amell, and he was born on May 13. “He has made our family and my life complete,” gushed the star.

A source exclusively told OK! that the moniker is “a nod to their Canada side and the time they spent” at Bowen Island in British Columbia.

While some outlets had reported on the baby news, it wasn’t widespread knowledge, so naturally, fans were shocked when Bowen suddenly appeared on social media.

“Omg!! So sweet! Why did you hide him from us for so long though,” one Instagram user quipped in the comments, while another admitted, “Wow didnt even know u were pregnant. Congrats guys ❤️❤️❤️.”

The recently uploaded pics show the actor cradling the baby on a plane, wearing a carrier strapped to his chest and pushing him in a stroller alongside his wife and their first child, 8-year-old daughter Maverick.

In an adorable close-up shot, the infant is sporting a pair of athletic sunglasses while sitting in a carseat.

In 2019, Amell revealed his hit CW superhero series would be coming to an end. It was a bittersweet decision for the action star, but he explained in an emotional video that he needed to spend more time with his family.

“A large part of this decision is because I’m now a father and a husband and a lot of my life and interests don’t really reside in Vancouver anymore,” he shared, noting his loved ones live in California. “[It’s] the best thing for me personally and professionally.”