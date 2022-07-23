A Vegas Wedding, Broken Engagement And More: Relive Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Romance In Photos

Published by

OK Magazine

There’s no Hollywood romance quite like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s.

After hitting it off in the early 2000s and then ending their engagement, they went their separate ways only to reunite two decades later, becoming husband and wife this past month.

The Early Days

When the pair began filming Gigli together at the end of 2001, there was instant chemistry — but they didn’t start dating until about six months later, which was when the actress, 52, divorced Cris Judd.

Affleck appeared in her music video for “Jenny on the Block,” in addition to the pair filming Jersey Girl together, and in November 2002, he popped the question. However, four days before their planned nuptials, they postponed them, eventually splitting up in January 2004.

“I think different time, different thing, who knows what could’ve happened but there was a genuine love there,” the singer said of the relationship, with the Oscar winner, 49, revealing the excess media attention took a toll on them.

The Start Of Something New

After Bennifer parted ways, they each went on to get married and have children: the Boston native welcomed three kids with Jennifer Garner, while Lopez and Marc Anthony share twins. Eventually, both of their unions met their demise, and they each dated other people, with Lopez then getting engaged to retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

The athlete and Lopez had to delay their wedding due to the pandemic, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as in April 2021, rumors surfaced that the father-of-two had been talking to other women, so they split. Later that month, Affleck and the Hustlers lead reconnected, and by that July, the latter posted a photo of them kissing during a vacation.

Red Carpet Official

In September 2021, the crowd went crazy when the Hollywood hunk brought JLo as his date to the premiere of his flick The Last Duel. Dressed to the nines, it marked their first red carpet appearance since rekindling their romance.

At the time, insiders spilled an engagement was very likely. “This time, Ben isn’t going to let Jen get away,” a source told OK!. “Jen and Ben both know everything about each other — the good, the bad and the ugly. They are not starting at square one.”

She Said Yes — Again!

In April 2022, the father-of-three presented his longtime love with a unique green diamond ring and asked for her hand in marriage.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the triple threat revealed in her newsletter. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

“It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other,” Lopez continued. “Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

The green (her favorite color) gem is estimated to have cost $10 million.

Husband & Wife At Last

On Sunday, July 17, the lovebirds rolled up to Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel around midnight to officially exchange vows, and JLo shared all the details in her newsletter.

“They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” she shared. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. “

Continued the superstar, “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” she concluded. “We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

As OK! previously spilled, the newlyweds plan to hold a reception for family and friends at the actor’s Georgia estate.