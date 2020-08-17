Socialite Life
Jensen Ackles Joins the Cast of The Boys As Soldier Boy for Season 3
Jensen Ackles Joins the Cast of The Boys As Soldier Boy for Season 3

August 17, 2020
Jensen Ackles The Paley Center For Media's 35th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - "Supernatural" - Arrivals
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jensen Ackles has joined the Season 3 cast of Amazon Prime’s The Boys, reuniting him with onetime Supernatural boss Eric Kripke.

Ackles is set to portray Soldier Boy, who after he fought in World War II became the first “super celebrity” and a mainstay of American culture for decades.

The Boys showrunner Kripke said in a statement:

“When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother.”

Jensen Ackles 2018 CW Network Upfront
Jensen Ackles attends the 2018 CW Network Upfront at The London Hotel on May 17, 2018 in New York City.

“As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

This fall Ackles still has to film the final Supernatural episodes that were postponed due to the pandemic.

