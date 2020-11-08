Socialite Life
Now Reading
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver victory speeches — WATCH
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver victory speeches — WATCH

by
November 8, 2020
President-Elect Joe Biden And Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Address The Nation After Election Win
Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

In today’s Quickies, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Saturday Night Live, Miley Cyrus, The Witcher, Kelly Clarkson, coronavirus, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Just hours after winning the 2020 election, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time as President and Vice President-elect.

On the evening of Saturday, November 7, Biden and Harris delivered their official victory speech from Wilmingon, Delaware, where they thanked the American people for their passionate support, and for bringing them to victory in a truly historic election. Watch their speeches below.

See Also
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Is Doing ‘Okay’ After Not Being Named Sexiest Man Alive Again, Halsey, Kathy Griffin and More: ENDNOTES

Joe Biden

Kamala Harris

In Other News

See Original | Powered by elink

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Meet Instagram Hottie Shade-Andrew

The Week in Drag – Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change and Peppermint get political, Trixie and Katya get in the ring to talk fighting, and more!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver victory speeches — WATCH

Trevor Donovan, Mario Rodriguez Jr., Austin Mahone, and more Insta Snaps

Joe Biden Wins Presidency

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man masks up

The Five — Whack-a-Trump, a baby gently stroking a duck, come on Nevada, let him bounce, and the end game

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X