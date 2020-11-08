In today’s Quickies, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Saturday Night Live, Miley Cyrus, The Witcher, Kelly Clarkson, coronavirus, and more!

The Top Story

Just hours after winning the 2020 election, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time as President and Vice President-elect.

On the evening of Saturday, November 7, Biden and Harris delivered their official victory speech from Wilmingon, Delaware, where they thanked the American people for their passionate support, and for bringing them to victory in a truly historic election. Watch their speeches below.

Joe Biden

Kamala Harris

In Other News

