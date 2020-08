Last night (August 18, 2020) Democrats nominated Joe Biden for president from dozens of live locations across the country in a spectacularity unique roll call.

This brought a special uniqueness to the event as well as it gave us all a glimpse of the uniqueness of all the US states and territories, as well as the diversity in our nation.

Curt and Frank has the full story which you can read here.

More from Curt and Frank: