Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Joe Jonas‘ neighbour complained about his singing.

The Jonas Brothers star spent two months living in Islington, north London, with his wife Sophie Turner and although he “loved” their time there, he admitted the people next door were not so keen on them because of the noise from one of their parties.

Speaking to Jimmy Hill on the ‘Capital Evening Show’, he said: “I’ve been spending a lot of time in England, I just love it, we were in Islington for two months, it was so fun.

“We had a New Years Eve party which was pretty hilarious because, we had a dinner and we didn’t have a neighbour who loved the noise, but it wasn’t even noise it was music.

“She came by to complain a few days later and she was like, ‘And the music….and the singing!….and the singing!’ I was like, ‘Oh god forbid we were singing!’ “

The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker was baffled as to why the neighbour had taken issue with him because there was so much other noise going on with people celebrating the turning of the year.

He added: “It was really funny and of course there were fireworks going off all night on, and I was like, why did our dinner party set you off?”

Joe will likely be having disturbed nights of his own again in the near future because it was recently claimed he and Sophie – who already have 19-month-old daughter Willa – are expecting another baby.

According to reports, the 26-year-old actress is due to give birth “in the middle of summer”.

Just a few months after welcoming Willa into the world, it was claimed, the pair were “already” considering adding to their brood.

A source said: “They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”