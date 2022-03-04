Pete Davidson set to hit space with Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin flight

Published by

Pete Davidson is reportedly set to sign a contract that would see him heading off to space with none other than billionaire Jeff Bezos on one of his upcoming Blue Origin flights.

According to Page Six, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian were seen at Bezos’ compound in Los Angeles in January having dinner with the billionaire Amazon founder and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

While the two couples had dinner together, Davidson and Bezos evidently got on so well that an opportunity arose for the young comedian to join the Blue Origins founder on one of his upcoming flights up into space.

“Pete is excited,” a source close to recently Davidson spilled to the outlet. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.”

“He got on really well with Jeff when they met,” the insider added.

Although the source didn’t know an exact date when Davidson is expected to join Bezos, they believe it will be sometime later on this year.

As Radar reported, Davidson wouldn’t be the first celebrity to join Bezos into space.

In October, 90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner climbed aboard the Blue Origin capsule and joined Bezos in a successful mission out of this world and back – but although it was perhaps the most groundbreaking trip both Shatner and Bezos ever took, Prince William had a few choice words to say about the adventure.

“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” the 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge said at the time.

“We are seeing a rise in climate anxiety,” the prince added. “Young people are growing up now where their futures are basically threatened the whole time. It’s very unnerving. It’s very anxiety-making.”

But those comments clearly aren’t stopping Bezos from continuing forward with his plans, especially if he is actively recruiting Davidson to tag along.

As for Davidson, well he might just be trying to get as far away from Kanye West as he possibly can.