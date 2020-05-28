Socialite Life
Unbelievably, John Boyega Is Having to Defend His 'I Really F**King Hate Racists' Tweet
Unbelievably, John Boyega Is Having to Defend His 'I Really F**King Hate Racists' Tweet

May 28, 2020
John Boyega "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - European Film Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo by Getty Images

Actor John Boyega has been forced to explain himself after he spoke up against racism after putting racists on blast.

The British actor has received backlash after he re-tweeted a number of antiracist tweets and declared, “I really fucking hate racists,” in the wake of George Floyd’s death during an arrest by police in Minneapolis.

Reading the comments, the Finn of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy films clarified that he was referring to antiblack racism. “I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism. The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend, he responded to the criticism,” so he tweeted.

To some Twitter users who felt like John was attacking white people and reminded him that someone’s character cannot be based on their skin color, the 28-year-old responded, “Where did I say solely white? What’s actually wrong with you [people] on twitter? Lol which solely white comment? I am talking about what I’m talking about. We need you to just keep quiet, that’s it.”

John Boyega "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - European Film Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
John Boyega attends the European Premiere of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Another user called him ignorant and accused him of promoting racism toward races other than black people. Feeling misunderstood, John replied to the comment, “Are you guys on twitter dedicated to seeing what’s in your head and not what I wrote? Take a break because you’re one of them. As I said you can’t force me to talk about what I’m not talking about. Shut up.”

Apparently thinking that it wasn’t enough, John later went on Instagram Live to send a message to his haters. “We ignore ignorance, and we ignore people that come through and try to make these situations what they’re not,” he said in an expletive-filled video rant, before stressing, “I’m not even apologizing, first of all. You better fucking believe that.”

Defending his earlier statements, he continued, “There’s no way that I have the opinion that there’s no other forms of racism. Of course there’s other forms of racism. But a black man was just murdered in cold blood, in the streets, Stateside, again. While saying that he can’t breathe. There’s a continuous cycle going on. I don’t live in the States, but I’m black. So I’ll say it again: F**k you, racist white people.”

And John doesn’t need the support of his racist fans. “If you’re a fan of me, and you support my work, and you’re racist, and you’re arguing with what I was saying, fuck off, you fucking dickheads…. Fuck off!” he added to them. “I said what I said. And if you don’t fucking like it, go suck a dick. Seriously.”

barack obama mic drop GIF
barack obama mic drop GIF

