Actor John Boyega has been forced to explain himself after he spoke up against racism after putting racists on blast.

The British actor has received backlash after he re-tweeted a number of antiracist tweets and declared, “I really fucking hate racists,” in the wake of George Floyd’s death during an arrest by police in Minneapolis.

This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Twitter academics tend to make something out of nothing. Fack em. https://t.co/U7XEFZdEzb — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Reading the comments, the Finn of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy films clarified that he was referring to antiblack racism. “I am talking about WHITE on BLACK racism. The kind that has ruined the world not caused a lil break up with your girlfriend, he responded to the criticism,” so he tweeted.

Yes because to specify what I’m talking about seems to be an issue? Again I’ll say it for you. I am talking about white on black racism. Is that okay for you? — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

To some Twitter users who felt like John was attacking white people and reminded him that someone’s character cannot be based on their skin color, the 28-year-old responded, “Where did I say solely white? What’s actually wrong with you [people] on twitter? Lol which solely white comment? I am talking about what I’m talking about. We need you to just keep quiet, that’s it.”

Another user called him ignorant and accused him of promoting racism toward races other than black people. Feeling misunderstood, John replied to the comment, “Are you guys on twitter dedicated to seeing what’s in your head and not what I wrote? Take a break because you’re one of them. As I said you can’t force me to talk about what I’m not talking about. Shut up.”

Apparently thinking that it wasn’t enough, John later went on Instagram Live to send a message to his haters. “We ignore ignorance, and we ignore people that come through and try to make these situations what they’re not,” he said in an expletive-filled video rant, before stressing, “I’m not even apologizing, first of all. You better fucking believe that.”

John Boyega took to his Instagram Live to let people know he will ALWAYS stick up for black people and no matter the success, he is a black person before anything.



Protect John at all costs! pic.twitter.com/oT8la7yvwc — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) May 27, 2020

Defending his earlier statements, he continued, “There’s no way that I have the opinion that there’s no other forms of racism. Of course there’s other forms of racism. But a black man was just murdered in cold blood, in the streets, Stateside, again. While saying that he can’t breathe. There’s a continuous cycle going on. I don’t live in the States, but I’m black. So I’ll say it again: F**k you, racist white people.”

And John doesn’t need the support of his racist fans. “If you’re a fan of me, and you support my work, and you’re racist, and you’re arguing with what I was saying, fuck off, you fucking dickheads…. Fuck off!” he added to them. “I said what I said. And if you don’t fucking like it, go suck a dick. Seriously.”

