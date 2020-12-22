Socialite Life
John Mulaney checks into rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse
John Mulaney checks into rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse

by
December 22, 2020
John Mulaney Philly Fights Cancer: Round 5 Starring Hugh Jackman, John Mulaney, And Andy Grammer
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Philly Fights Cancer

Comedian John Mulaney will be spending Christmas and New Year in rehab for drug and alcohol addiction, according to a report.

The Saturday Night Live writer, who has been upfront about his past struggles with substance abuse, checked himself into a treatment facility in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

A source tells the New York Post’s Page Six, 38-year-old Mulaney is enrolled in a 60-day program for alcohol and cocaine addiction.

John Mulaney’s friends and family are happy he’s getting help

“John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health,” the insider says.

“His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.

“He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

Mulaney previously revealed he began drinking booze at 13, and soon started dabbling with prescription drugs and cocaine.

He first embarked on a period of sobriety at the age of 23.

