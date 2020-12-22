Will Adam Brody and Leighton Meester be watching the Gossip Girl reboot?

Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody are getting ready to watch the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

The OC actor revealed the news to The Wall Street Journal in an interview recently, saying that he and his wife—who found fame through the teen drama as Blair Waldorf—will be watching a few of the episodes once the show rolls out.

“I highly doubt we’ll watch it front to back. I don’t think we’re the audience, but I’m sure we’ll dip our toes in,” he said.

The Gossip Girl Reboot focuses on a new group of Upper Eastsiders

The reboot of the show takes the timeline eight years forward from where the original series was left of.

The reboot focuses on a new group of Upper Eastsiders and while the old cast may not join the reboot, Kristen Bell will reprise her role as the voice of Gossip Girl.

Executive producer Joshua Safran confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that, regardless of whether or not we see Blair, Serena, Dan, and crew, we will definitely hear about them.

