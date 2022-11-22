Published by

“We have not [talked], and I don’t think we ever will again,” the 19-year-old said of where she stands with the 46-year-old actress.

“That’s what’s f**ked up,” she continued. “You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s sh**ty.”

The blonde babe stuck up for herself and called out Bure for her distasteful comments.

“As I’m getting older, I’m starting to realize what an impact I really do get to have,” the dancer, who came out as gay in January 2021, said, adding that she’s embracing “using my voice and platform for something good and to change the world for the better.”

“I think that’s a really cool position to be in,” she continued. “I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody’s life, but it’s what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice.”

Going forward, Siwa believes Bure should talk to GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis to get more educated about the LGBTQ+ community.

“That’s what I would want Candace to do,” Siwa stated. “I would want her to have a conversation with GLAAD. Because even though I am educated, GLAAD is such an incredible organization. Sarah is a genius when it comes to the gay community. And I think that Candace having a conversation with her would be not only eye-opening to Candace but eye-opening to a whole world of people who might have those same beliefs.”

AsOK! previously reported, after Bure’s hot take was published, many celebrities called her out for not having an open mind.

Siwa, who called out Bure in the past for being the rudest celebrity she’s ever met, wrote, “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Meanwhile, Bure clapped back at the haters with a statement of her own. “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever,” Bure began via Instagram on Wednesday, November 16.

She continued, “I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us. To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

