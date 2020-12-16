Socialite Life
Josh Brolin, Nick Adams, David Corenswet, and more Insta Snaps

by
December 16, 2020
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Josh Brolin is naked, Nick Adams is the perfect Christmas package, David Corenswet is beaching it, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Cody Simpson

Matt McGorry

Jake Bain

Josh Brolin

Sam Callahan

Timo Nunez

Alex Landi

Nick Adams

Jared Leto

Kellan Lutz

Ed Westwick

Noah Centineo

Jonathan Bennett

Luke Evans

David Corenswet

X