Christina Aguilera made a festive at-home appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday night to perform her 2000 rendition of “The Christmas Song.”

Aguilera sang her yuletide carol at the bottom of her adorned staircase, which led to a Christmas tree lighting up her performance. But the Grammy-winning singer ditched any casual plaid Christmas PJs for the cozy special by donning a Vivienne Westwood plaid pantsuit instead.

Her cover of the 1945 classic appeared on her holiday album My Kind of Christmas, which shined atop Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart two decades ago. Her version of “The Christmas Song” peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1999, taking the second-highest position on the chart with that title after the original by Nat King Cole.

