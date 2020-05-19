Socialite Life
Now Reading
Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time

by
May 19, 2020
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Photo by Pacific Coast News
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii +25
View Gallery
Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
1 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
2 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
3 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
4 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
5 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
6 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
7 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
8 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
9 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
10 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
11 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
12 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
13 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
14 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
15 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
16 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
17 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
18 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
19 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
20 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
21 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
22 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
23 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
24 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
25 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
26 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
27 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
28 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
29 Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Jude Law Is Going to Become a Father For the Sixth Time
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii
Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii

Tuesday, January 01, 2012. British actor Jude Law taking a dip in the ocean and riding some waves while on holiday in Hawaii. Photo by: Anthony Goodrich/Juan Sharma/Bruja, PacificCoastNews.com

Baby number six is on the way for actor Jude Law and his wife Phillipa Coan.

The couple married in a low-key ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London last year.

Law already has five children with three previous partners, including his ex-wife Sadie Frost — Rafferty, 23, Iris, 19, and Rudy, 17.

Law has two more children: 9-year-old daughter Sophia with model Samantha Burke and 4-year-old daughter Ada with musician Catherine Harding.

See Also
Chris Evans Instagram
Chris Evans Joins Instagram and Announces Virtual Avengers Charity Reunion

We’ve been a big fan of Jude’s here at Socialite Life over the years, and this was one of our favorite photo sets that we posted back on January 2, 2012.

Launch the gallery above to see more photos of Jude in Hawaii.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Reno Gold Wants to Make Sure You Know How He Stretches…. Okay! [OMG BLOG]
Here’s Walking Dead Actor Daniel Newman’s Phone Number: He’s Waiting for Your Text — WATCH [Towleroad]
Rooney Mara Pregnant with Joaquin Phoenix‘s Child [Evil Beet Gossip]
Bjork. Never Forget. [Go Fug Yourself]
Michael Buble’s Wife Luisana Claims They Got Death Threats After That ‘Elbow’ Video [Celebitchy]
What Is Tommy Paul Doing With That Hammer? [Kenneth in the 212]
Italian actor Massimo Giroti Was Once Handsome Man [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X