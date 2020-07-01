TikTok Saved Judi Dench’s Life During Quarantine

Dame Judi Dench found a way to occupy her time during lockdown. She starting filming viral videos on TikTok with her 22-year-old grandson, Sam Williams.
Dench recently spoke with Channel 4 News her new endeavor.
“It saved my life. I know nothing about TikTok. Sam is the person who is technically minded and who has all the ideas, so he got very strict,” she said of Sam.
“He made me do it. I had to rehearse. I had to rehearse all those moves, don’t just think that comes naturally.”
The actress has now appeared in numerous TikToks, many of which feature her choreographed dance moves. When pressed about what she meant by the social media app “saving” her, Dench got candid.
“It’s just that every day is so uncharted. You wake up and you wonder what day it is and then you wonder what date it is and sometimes what month,” she admitted. “And then you think, ‘Well what do I do today?’ And if the prospect is, ‘Well, what is there to do today?'”
Dench has filled her time trying to learn Shakespeare sonnets, painting, and talking with friends, and, of course, “rehearsing my TikTok.”
“I hope I’m asked to do more, but of course, I can’t ask for the part,” she quipped.
Dench, who has an extensive career in theater, said she found love performing TikToks because she’s unable to go see shows.
The Tony Award winner cast doubt that she will be able to go watch shows in public again.
“Will they ever open again? I don’t know,” Dench expressed. “Certainly, I’m sure not in my lifetime.”
Watch Judi Dench’s interview with Channel 4 below
