Justin Bieber Still Thinks He Could Take Down Tom Cruise in a Fight, Sings ‘Smelly Cat’ — WATCH

Justin Bieber made headlines last year for challenging Tom Cruise to a fight, maintained that he would beat the Mission: Impossible star in a fight.

Justin, during his appearance at The Late Late Show, was quizzed about why he first originated the idea of a fight with Tom. The Canadian singer responded as saying: “I don’t know. I was just being stupid, to be honest,” he said. “(But) then people were like, ‘I wanna see this happen.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.”

James Corden hesitantly took a jibe at the singer and said: “I don’t think it would be much fun for you. I gotta say, if you and me have a fight, you win. If you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I’d back Tom every day of the week.”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Justin, 25, didn’t agree with James, and hit back: “Absolutely not. I’m trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there’s absolutely no way. He’s not the guy you see in movies.”

Pushing his guest’s buttons, James went on to explain just how fit the 57-year-old actor is, with Justin replying: “I start to get frustrated. You’re really boiling me up! I’m gonna ‘ fight you, bro!”

We’ll just leave it at that.

Switching gears, the Biebs carpool karaoke’d the Changes singles “Yummy” and “Intentions,” as well as earlier discography highlights like the Purpose cut “Love Yourself” and the 2009 hit “One Less Lonely Girl.” The two even snuck in a quick rendition of Lisa Kudrow‘s “Smelly Cat” from Friends.

After revealing that he and wife Hailey Baldwin enjoy binge-watching the series, Corden proposed that Bieber add “Smelly Cat” to his tour setlist, which inspired Bieber to give the song an R&B-leaning, beatbox remix.

“Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you?” the pair sang, closing the tune out by dabbing. “Smelly cat, smelly cat, it’s not your fault.”

