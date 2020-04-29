Kameron Michaels Checks in from Quarantine and Answers the Socialite Seven

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 stunner Kameron Michaels is just one reason you should tune in to the latest streaming Werq the World event.

On May 2nd, Kameron is competing against her fellow season 10 sister Aquaria as part of a lip sync “battle royale” for the ages. Bianca Del Rio and Lady Bunny are serving as hosts for the event that also features match-ups between Vanessa Vanjie Mateo vs Yvie Oddly, Alyssa Edwards vs Plastique Tiara, Asia O’Hara vs Brooke Lynn Hytes and Violet Chachki vs Gigi Goode.

Net proceeds will continue to support local drag entertainers without income due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

Kameron, who also recently burned up the Las Vegas stage in the RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE! show, talked to us about how she’s been handling live under lockdown and answers our special “quarantine edition” of the Socialite Seven. From binges to snacks to her plans for the future, she’s got a lot to say. Check it out.

How are you doing during the quarantine?

I’m doing fairly well considering our current climate. It’s been over a month of quarantine now, so I have adjusted to the new ways of life. Initially, it was hard to determine when to work and when to relax as we are working from home. Now I allow myself one or two days of rest and then I try to be productive all the other days to give myself the illusion of being “at work”.

What do you miss the most?

Being more of an introvert, I didn’t expect to miss other people as much as I do. But we’re humans and we are social creatures. Even us introverts enjoy interactions with others. So, I think I just miss seeing and hugging my coworkers and friends.

What are you watching or binging right now?

I’m trying to remember the shows I’ve binged…it’s been a month, I’ve forgotten ha. Of course, I dove in the trash with everyone else and binge-watched Tiger King on Netflix. My friend staying with me had not seen The Matrix, which I was so offended by that I forced him to watch the whole trilogy. We’re gamers so we have been binging video games more than shows or movies.

What’s keeping you sane?

I was losing my sanity for a while because I was still on my Vegas schedule which had me up until 3 am most nights. That turned into 5 am here at home for a couple of weeks and it was awful. I’m trying to force myself into bed by 1 am now so I can wake up at a decent time and feel like I see more daylight. Keeping some sort of schedule here and there has helped with my sanity. Trying to stay busy most days.

What are your go-to quarantine snacks?

I developed an obsession with watermelon for some reason. I try not to keep bad snacks in the house, so I’ve been buying pre-cut watermelon from the grocery store downstairs. Now don’t let me lie to you and say I haven’t gone through a couple of boxes of cookies or chips here and there during lockdown…but they’re organic so I’m good, right?!

Have you discovered anything about yourself while on lockdown?

I struggle so much with balancing work and rest. I feel like if I’m sitting down and relaxing, I should instead be working on something. Again, not being able to leave the house for work makes it hard to determine when “work” should be done. So, I guess I’m kind of a workaholic then? I dunno, but I do beat myself up for being lazy…when really, it’s probably a necessary day off!

What’s the first thing you’re going to do when all of this is over?

GO OUT! Gay bars are our homes. It’s our safe space where we meet and feel loved and accepted. I miss going out with friends and just enjoying the scenery of all the creative people, people like me, doing what they love unapologetically for everyone to enjoy. I love that and I miss it.

Follow Kameron on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Sizzling merch and more are available at KameronMichaels.com and, if you’d like a personal message from her, head over to Cameo (and use this link for $5 off!)

Werq the World: Battle Royale streams live on Saturday, May 2nd at 5PM PDT / 8PM EDT / 12AM GMT and remains available for viewing 48 hours after the event. Get your tickets now at VossEvents.com. Tipping will also be available during the live stream with 100% of proceeds going to the cause. To donate, you can text WERQ to +1 (917) 451-5250 or PayPal [email protected] (please note you must include the +1 when you dial). Support your local drag entertainers and make sure to tune in to this amazing event.

