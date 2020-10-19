Comedian Issa Rae took a jab at Kanye West on her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live and, of course, the rap star did not let it go unnoticed.

The Insecure actress was the special guest on the long-running sketch comedy show Saturday night (Oct. 17, 2020). During one skit, titled “Your Voice Chicago,” Rae plays the role of a lead counsilwoman for the N.A.A.C.P. who is discussing the upcoming election on a talk show.

The skit plays off Rae’s famous “I’m rooting for everybody Black” quote, which she said on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in 2017, and finds her character pulling for every Black political candidate no matter how bad their credentials or checkered past.

When it came to the presidential race, however, Rae’s character’s only comment was, “Kanye? F him!.”

Someone tipped Kanye off to the skit, because on Sunday morning (Oct. 18, 2020), he responded via a tweet.

“Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back,” Kanye wrote. “My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.”

