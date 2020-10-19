Socialite Life
Now Reading
Kanye West Can’t Take a Joke, Is Praying for Issa Rae After SNL Joke
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Kanye West Can’t Take a Joke, Is Praying for Issa Rae After SNL Joke

by
October 19, 2020
Kanye West and Issa Rae
Getty Images

Comedian Issa Rae took a jab at Kanye West on her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live and, of course, the rap star did not let it go unnoticed.

The Insecure actress was the special guest on the long-running sketch comedy show Saturday night (Oct. 17, 2020). During one skit, titled “Your Voice Chicago,” Rae plays the role of a lead counsilwoman for the N.A.A.C.P. who is discussing the upcoming election on a talk show.

The skit plays off Rae’s famous “I’m rooting for everybody Black” quote, which she said on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in 2017, and finds her character pulling for every Black political candidate no matter how bad their credentials or checkered past.

When it came to the presidential race, however, Rae’s character’s only comment was, “Kanye? F him!.”

READ MORE: Check Out More Kanye West News

Someone tipped Kanye off to the skit, because on Sunday morning (Oct. 18, 2020), he responded via a tweet.

“Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back,” Kanye wrote. “My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.”

See Also
Cameron Diaz "Sex Tape" - Photocall
Now That She’s Quit Acting, Cameron Diaz Has Finally Found Peace

Oh sweetie. I think you have that backwards. People should be praying for you.

Watch the SNL skit below

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

The First Trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s Finale Role is Here: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — WATCH

Jeff Bridges Has Been Diagnosed With Lymphoma and More Quickies

HBO Is Blessing Us with Two New Euphoria Bonus Episodes

Carole Baskin Has Come Out as Bisexual

Chris Pratt Canceled After the Internet Is Somehow Just Finding Out He Attends a Homophobic Church and Is a Trump Supporter

Zac Efron Celebrated Birthday in Byron Bay with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and More Quickies

Kanye West Can’t Take a Joke, Is Praying for Issa Rae After SNL Joke

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X