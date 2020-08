Taryn Manning will star in writer/director Coke Daniels’ new suspense thriller about a “Karen” who is a racist, entitled white woman in the South who causes problems for her African-American neighbors.

Taryn’s character, Karen White, makes it her mission to oust the new neighbors on her block, a black family, by any means necessary. It’s a very 2020 movie.

Curt and Frank has the full story and which you can read here.

More from Curt and Frank: