Kate McKinnon’s Joe Exotic Series Ordered at NBC

This is some exciting news! NBC has issued a straight-to-series order for a scripted project about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and all the other exotic personalities from the world of the Tiger King.

The series will air as a cross-platform venture on NBC, USA Network and streamer Peacock.

Universal Content Productions’ limited series Joe Exotic will follow wild cat enthusiast Baskin, a major player in Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries earlier this year, as she learns that Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his animals for profit.

“She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry,” per the official logline. “But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

As previously reported, Kate McKinnon will play Baskin. No one has been cast as of yet in the role of Joe Exotic.