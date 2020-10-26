Orlando Bloom Surprises Katy Perry With a Very NSFW Birthday Message From Borat

Orlando Bloom knew just what to get Katy Perry for her 36th birthday — a message from Borat Sagdiyev.

Sacha Baron Cohen donned his famously controversial character’s iconic grey suit and enormous mustache to record a hilarious birthday message for the one and old “Katy Pepsi.”

The fictitious journalist decided to use the opportunity to poke fun at Bloom’s highly publicized nude photos, which were snapped while he was paddle-boarding on a nude beach in 2016.

“I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of ‘Orlando water sports,'” Borat explains in the video message. “But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one!”

Borat quipped, “It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom! You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake. Why not?”

“@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️🎂🎈” Bloom captioned the video.

In response, Perry reposted the video which she simply captioned, “omg.”

Last week, Perry and Bloom, along with Ariana Grande, Josh Gad and Cohen himself, not in character, came together and showed their support for the controversial comedy mockumentary. The group joined up and posed around a cardboard cut-out of Borat, and the fictional journalist shared a snapshot to his own Instagram.

“Hollywood liberals think they catch me, but these perverts actual committing sex attack on a fake! Great success!” Borat captioned the pic.

Bloom did end up giving his wife a proper birthday with on Instagram. Bloom posted a slideshow of snapshots taken during the couples’ travels together — including one in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza — and captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday my love 🎂🎈❤️oh the places we’ll go…”