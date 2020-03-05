Katy Perry Confirms Pregnancy in ‘Never Worn White’ Music Video — WATCH

35-year-old singer Katy Perry released the video for her newest song “Never Worn White” on Wednesday night, and the last few seconds confirmed what fans have been speculating all day: she’s expecting.

The video closes with a profile shot of Perry’s body revealing a growing baby bump.

Following the video’s release, Perry joined in on an Instagram live discussion with her fans, where she said her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

The baby will be Perry’s first, and the second for her fiance, Orlando Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Rumors of pregnancy began circulating earlier in the day when Perry teased the video’s release by sharing a few brief clips on Instagram, one of which seemed to show the pop star holding her belly.

After the music video’s release, Katy took to Twitter to say that she was happy that the news of her pregnancy is finally out there. “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” Perry tweeted. And in another, “or carry around a big purse lol.”

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Watch Katy Perry’s “Never Worn White” music video below.

