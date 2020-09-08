Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Upcoming 20th Season!

It is truly the end of an era.
Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram Tuesday that her family’s long-running E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will come to an end next year with Season 20.
“To our amazing fans — It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”
“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”
“Our last season will air early next year in 2021.”
An E! rep confirmed the show’s end date, saying:
E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021.”
With the family getting richer and richer and with the scandals becoming bigger and bigger it is definitely time for the Kardashians to call it a day.
