Kelly Clarkson opened up about her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock on Monday’s season two premiere of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

While the singer shares two children with Brandon, she was also stepmother to his kids from a previous relationship and admitted on Monday (September 21, 2020) that the split has been tough on everyone.

Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock attend STX Films World Premiere of “UglyDolls” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came,” she said. “What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids. Divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families so we know the best thing is to protect our children and their little hearts. So, I’m usually very open and I usually talk about everything. But in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally.”

2018 Billboard Music Awards Host Kelly Clarkson Photo Call at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 17, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“But I probably won’t go too far into it, because I’m a mama bear and my kids come first. Although, I do love you all. But I am okay. Everybody keeps asking and I am. The answer is yes.”

The singer added that she was doing “OK,” and that writing music was helping her to deal with the emotional pain. “Music’s always been my outlet to help me get through difficult times,” she said.

Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, in June, citing “irreconcilable differences” and requesting joint custody of their two children, daughter River Rose, 6, and son, Remington, 4. Blackstock also has two kids, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage.

