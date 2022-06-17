Kevin McHale, Michael Cimino, Zane Phillips, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Kevin McHale/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Kevin McHale is buns out, Michael Cimino shoots, Zane Phillips and a bouquet, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Hugh Sheridan
Ronnie Woo
Chris Salvatore
Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley
Cristiano Ronaldo
Alex Pettyfer
Sam Heughan
Jonathan Bennett
Tom Daley
Manu Rios
Chad White
Adam Huber
Ryan Serhant
Kevin McHale
Michael Cimino
Zane Phillips
Tags