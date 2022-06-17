Kit Harington attached to Game of Thrones spin-off sequel

Published by

Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow in a ‘Game of Thrones‘ sequel.

HBO are reportedly in the early stages of developing a new spin-off show to the fantasy drama series, with the 35-year-old actor attached to return to his beloved character, the Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

The network have explored multiple spin-off series since ‘GoT’ ended in 2019, with ‘House of the Dragon’ set to premiere in August, but this is the first one set after the events of the main series – which was based on George R.R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels – and so could potentially see the return of other surviving fan favourites, including Sansa and Arya Stark (Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

‘Game of Thrones’ ended when Jon – having discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen and he was the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen – was exiled from Westeros and travelled North of the Wall with the Wildlings to start a new life.

Kit – who met his wife, Rose Leslie, on the set of the show – previously admitted take a year off work when ‘Game of Thrones’ ended was the best thing he could have done because he was experiencing “mental health difficulties”.

He said: “I went through some mental health difficulties after ‘Thrones’ — and during the end of ‘Thrones,’ to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years.

“I think I took a sort of break after ‘Thrones’ where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself’. I’m really happy I did that.”

Back in 2019, Kit spent a month at the luxury Prive-Swiss health retreat in Connecticut, with his representative explaining at the time: “Kit has decided to use this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”