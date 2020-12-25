Kevin Spacey’s Christmas video is apparently now an annual thing — WATCH

Kevin Spacey has shared another Christmas Eve message to fans, offering up a note of hope for those struggling.

The former House of Cards actor, who is currently being sued by two men claiming he committed sexual battery in the 1980s, posted a Christmas-themed video to his YouTube channel on Thursday (Dec. 24, 2020), titled “1-800 XMAS.”

In the video, Spacey said, “While it’s been a privilege to offer support, I have to say, frankly, it’s also been beyond my abilities and it’s bigger than me,” the grim-faced actor said. “Because, heartbreakingly, so many have talked about things having gotten so bad for them that they contemplated taking their own lives. And that’s enough for me to want to take an entirely different approach this year, to acknowledge their pain.

“To anyone out there who is struggling — or contemplating that idea — please, please do not take that step,” he continued. “If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing. If you’re suffering, if you need help. If you feel guilt or shame. If you’re struggling with your identity. If your back’s up against the wall. Or if you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you, there is a path.”

“At this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone.”

Spacey dropped his first Christmas video while facing felony charges for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old in Massachusetts in 2016. Assuming his Frank Underwood persona, Spacey addressed the sexual assault claims indirectly while also commenting on the death of his character in the Netflix hit drama House of Cards, which concluded its run without him. He said this in that video.

The charges addressed in the 2018 video were dropped after Spacey’s accuser invoked Fifth Amendment rights. The once celebrated actor would return exactly one year later to wish everyone a Merry Christmas in a second holiday video. He has since been absent from social media and Hollywood in general over the past 365 days.