KJ Apa, Robert Farah, Chad Michael Murray, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via KJ Apa/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
KJ Apa is having his best week, Robert Farah takes a dip, Chad Michael Murray enjoys a training day, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Derek Hough
Ashley Parker Angel
Dyllon Burnside
David Hernandez
Charlie Puth
Colton Underwood
James Maslow
Sam Heughan
Tom Daley
Arthur Nory
Maluma
KJ Apa
Robert Farah
Chad Michael Murray
