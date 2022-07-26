KJ Apa, Robert Farah, Chad Michael Murray, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

KJ Apa is having his best week, Robert Farah takes a dip, Chad Michael Murray enjoys a training day, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Derek Hough

Ashley Parker Angel

Dyllon Burnside

David Hernandez

Charlie Puth

Colton Underwood

James Maslow

Sam Heughan

Tom Daley

Arthur Nory

Maluma

KJ Apa

Robert Farah

Chad Michael Murray

