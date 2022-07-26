Gwyneth Paltrow stepped back from acting after Oscars backlash

Published by

Gwyneth Paltrow took a step back from acting to focus on launching her lifestyle brand Goop after experiencing a negative backlash following her Oscar win.

The ‘Sliding Doors’ star won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her role in ‘Shakespeare in Love’ and she’s convinced it marked the start of a shift in how she was treated in the spotlight – prompting her to start working on a side project which became her successful Goop brand.

During an interview on America’s ‘Today’ show, she was asked why she chose to take a step back from acting to focus on her company, with the star replying: “I think it was probably around the time of winning the Oscar where you go from people kind of being curious about you or discovering you or rooting for you to it all being upended, and people really wanting to tear you down and take great pleasure in it.

“Which ends up being a really beautiful lesson in knowing who you are. Loving the people you love. Being totally in integrity. And like f**k everybody else.”

During the interview, Gwyneth also spoke about Goop’s controversial candle named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ and insisted she wanted the product to empower women.

She explained: “This candle is really like that provocation to say like, ‘It’s amazing to be a woman in every way’. It’s amazing to have that kind of power and you deserve to have that agency.”

Gwyneth launched Goop as a weekly newsletter in 2008 and she has gone on to build it into a major lifestyle branding – selling Goop’s clean cosmetics and candles as well as other brands and even branching out into a Netflix documentary series.