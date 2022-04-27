Lady Gaga announces new original song for Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Hold My Hand’

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball is about to get underway this summer, and now Gaga has announced her new single “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in,” Gaga wrote in a post announcing the single on Instagram. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be underwood and try to understand each other – a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

She also thanked the people who helped bring the song to life. “I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity (referring to star Tom Cruise, composer Hans Zimmer, and director Joseph Kosinski) – and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them.” She of course also mentioned Ben Rice and Bloodpop, who produced the track.

“This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time,” Gaga continued. “I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3.”

She even teased the song’s lyrics, giving us the lines: “But if you decide to/I’ll ride in this life with you/I won’t let go till the end.”

The film’s score is a collaboration of composers including Harold Faltermeyer and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Lorne Balfe who worked on Mission Impossible: Fallout also worked on the film’s score.

Earlier this week, the singer teased lyrics from the song, writing, “Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey.”

