Lady Gaga, Tom Daley and first all-male ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ couple among winners of 2022 ‘British LGBT Awards’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Lady Gaga, Tom Daley and the first all-male ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ couple were among the winners of this year’s British LGBT Awards.

Vogue director Edward Enninful, 50, and singer Alicia Keys, 41, also took home gongs at the London event on Friday. (24.06.22)

Hosted by comedian Sue Perkins, 52, it is the UK’s biggest LGBT+ awards event.

Enninful said when handed his ‘Global Media Trailblazer’ prize: “I am so honoured to be part of the 2022 LGBT Awards, especially as the UK celebrates 50 years of pride.

“Growing up as a young, black gay man in West London, I could only have imagined the day when events like this would celebrate people like me, and the other incredible trailblazers recognised tonight.

“My hope is that we all continue to push for positive change for the next generation.”

Keys, handed the ‘Celebrity Ally of the Year’ award, said via video link: “On a personal level, I’m honoured to accept this award tonight.

“I’ve been blessed to know all kinds of people since I was a little girl and fortunately exposed to the beauty and richness of diversity. That’s all colours, all religions, all styles, all beliefs, all loves, all people.

“Believe me, I know that hate is taught and judgement is taught, but we are the light and we are the love. I sometimes can’t believe how much hate there is to overcome, but where there is light and love, darkness and hate cannot exist.”

Diver Daley, 28, collected the ‘Swinton Insurance Sports Personality of the Year’ award after he spoke out against anti-LGBT+ laws.

Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes, 52 was a surprise presenter on the night to hand out the ‘Celebrity Award’ – which went to 36-year-old Lady Gaga – after the ex-athlete last week broke a 34-year silence to say she is gay.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ duo Johannes Radebe, 35, and John Whaite, 33, were handed the ‘Media Moment of the Year’ trophy by show judge Shirley Ballas, 61, after they were the first male same-sex couple on the show.

BRITISH LGBT AWARDS 2022 – FULL LIST OF WINNERS

CELEBRITY

Lady Gaga

MTV – MUSIC ARTIST

Steps

CELEBRITY ALLY

Alicia Keys

GLOBAL MEDIA TRAILBLAZER

Edward Enninful

MEDIA MOMENT

John and Johannes on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

SWINTON INSURANCE – SPORTS PERSONALITY

Tom Daley

ONLINE INFLUENCER

Jamie Raines

TESCO – BRAND OR MARKETING CAMPAIGN

LEGO’s ‘Everyone Is Awesome’ set

JOHNSON AND JOHNSON – CHARITY OR COMMUNITY INITIATIVE

LGBT Foundation

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO LGBT+ LIFE

Juno Dawson and Abbey Kiwanuka

MACQUARIE – INSPIRATIONAL LEADER

Rishi Madlani, NatWest

HSBC – BUSINESS ALLY

Laura Yeates, Clifford Chance

LGIM – DIVERSITY HERO

Kevin Humphreys, Jacobs

FUTURE LEADER

Kim Warren, Credera

NETWORK RAIL – NETWORK GROUP (ERG)

Legal and Generals LGBTQ+ Allies Network, LGIM

INCLUSIVE EMPLOYER OR COMPANY

Barclays

BROADCASTER, JOURNALIST OR HOST

Rylan Clark

ROLE MODEL OF THE YEAR

Adele Roberts

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Stonewall