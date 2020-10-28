Who needs to wear pants when voting? Not Lady Gaga.

Gaga shared her trip to vote – or “Ballot Drop Off Realness” – in an Instagram post yesterday (October 27, 2020), strutting from her car to the ballot box in shimmering, sky-high seven-inch pink platform boots, sunglasses, and face mask and “I voted” badge.

The video was set to her song “Babylon” form her Chromatica album.

Gaga has shared plenty of voting-related content in the weeks leading up to the presidential election; in addition to updating fans when she received her ballot earlier this week, she’s also highlighted the importance of voter protection at the polls, ensuring the signature on your ballot matches the one on file and more.

Watch Lady Gaga cast her vote below