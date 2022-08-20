Lea Michele is Fanny Brice in first Funny Girl promo — WATCH

Fans are getting their first peek at Lea Michele as Fanny Brice. On Friday, the Twitter account for Broadway’s Funny Girl shared a promo of Michele embodying the iconic role, which she’s stepping into after Beanie Feldstein’s shortened run.

In the promo, Michele sings a portion of “I’m the Greatest Star,” as footage rolls of her at rehearsals for the show. Michele dances, looks over her script, practices her blocking, and chats with her castmates in the video.

The role was, of course, first made famous on Broadway and on the big screen by Barbra Streisand.

Jane Lynch, who had played the role of “Mrs. Brice,” also announced she was leaving the production early. She wished Fanny standby Julie Benko and her former Glee co-star well.

“I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights,” wrote Lynch.

Michele begins her run on September 6, with Tovah Feldshuh replacing Lynch at the same time.

