Socialite Life
Now Reading
Lea Michele to star in Funny Girl after Beanie Feldstein’s departure
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Lea Michele to star in Funny Girl after Beanie Feldstein’s departure

by
July 12, 2022
Lea Michele alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Celebrates 20 Years

Lea Michele will take over as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl in early September, the show said Monday, after Beanie Feldstein’s abrupt announcement that she would be leaving the role earlier than expected.

Michele, 35, will begin performances on Tuesday, Sept. 6 alongside Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh, who will be taking over for Jane Lynch.

Feldstein’s standby Julie Benko will perform the role in August and on Thursdays beginning Sept. 8. Tony nominees Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes will still be in the show.

Playing Fanny Brice – in a role originated by Barbra Streisand – has been a longtime dream for Michele.

The Glee alum sang one of the show’s iconic tunes, “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” in the first season of Glee. She also brought down the house at the Tony Awards in 2010 when she sang the same tune.

Feldstein, who was supposed to stay on with production until Sept. 25, announced on Sunday that she would be finishing her role early and exiting at the end of July.

See Also
Jesse Williams Take Me Out
Full frontal naked video of Take Me Out star Jesse Williams leaked after Tony nomination

“Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated,” she cryptically wrote.

Emmy nominee Michele is known for her theater roles in productions like Spring Awakening, which earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination, and TV series including Glee. Tony nominee Feldshuh’s credits include Broadway’s Yentl and the TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top