Secrets And Scandals: 15 Things The Duggars Don’t Want Fans To Know

The Duggars have lived out their unique but controversial lives in the public eye since 2008, from their documentary to their hit TLC shows 17 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

Made famous for their large family and strict religious views, the Duggars gained a massive fanbase from a wide array of curious viewers for years — but their journey to fame has been mired in constant rumors and scandal.

Scroll through the gallery below to see some the biggest secrets and scandals of the Duggar family.

The Duggar’s Homeschool Program Was Run By A Man Accused Of Molestation

tlc/youtube

Fans of the show know the bustling Duggar family chose to homeschool their 19 children through a program called “Advanced Training Institute”, however, many may not realize the head of the program, Bill Gothard, has been accused by more than 30 people of child molestation and sexual harassment of his women staffers. He resigned from his leadership role in 2014.

Michelle’s Anti-LGBTQ Robocall Campaign

@DUGGARFAM/INSTAGRAM

Michelle Duggar once participated in a fiercely anti-LGBTQ+ political campaign fighting against a local ordinance that would allow trans men and women to use any public restroom of their choosing. Michelle’s recorded voice could be heard on automated robocalls warning parents to vote against the ordinance.

Josh’s Teen Child Molestation Allegations

@joshduggar/twitter

In 2015, a police report filed back in 2002 detailing accusations that Josh had molested five young girls — including at least two of his sisters — when he was 14-years-old was leaked to the public. Four of his sisters later filed a lawsuit against the City of Springdale in connection with the leak.

Jessa & Ben Asked Fans To Send Them Gifts

THE DUGGAR FAMILY/INSTAGRAM

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald tied the knot in 2014, but the couple sparked outrage after openly asking fans for wedding gifts and cash — going so far as to provide an address to mail them to — in a post on the Duggar family blog.

Joy-Anna’s Pre-Wedding Pregnancy Rumors

JOY FORSYTH/INSTAGRAM

Joy-Anna Duggar sparked rumors she may have gone against her family’s strict rules for courtship and gotten pregnant after she moved her wedding date up by five months, shifting the dates from October to May 26, 2017. She gave birth to her first child on February 23, 2018.

Derick Dillard Was Fired By TLC For Transphobic Comments To A Teenager

@JILLMDILLARD/INSTAGRAM

Derick Dillard was axed from the hit TLC show in 2017 after going on a transphobic rant aimed at Jazz Jennings.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a statement. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Michelle’s Reaction To An LGBTQ+ Crewmember

@DUGGARFAM/INSTAGRAM

Michelle reportedly had a crewmember removed from their work on the show and moved to another TLC program after finding out that he was gay. She also allegedly cut ties with her own sister because she is a lesbian.

Josh’s Ashley Madison Cheating Scandal

@JOSHDUGGAR/TWITTER

Josh’s name was found on a list Ashley Madison users — a dating website famously aimed at married men and women looking to cheat on their spouse — in 2015. The father-of-seven later admitted to being unfaithful to his wife.

Jeremy Vuolo’s ‘Temptations’ On The Internet

mega

Jinger Duggar‘s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, claimed he does not use the Internet — Jinger reportedly has control of his social media — to avoid temptations and “maintain purity in my thoughts“. He admitted in a podcast interview that his phone doesn’t even have access to the internet aside from email, a chess app and a soccer app.

Jill’s Accusations That Jim Bob Is Abusive

@JILLMDILLARD/INSTAGRAM @DUGGARFAM/INSTAGRAM

Jill accused her father of being verbally and emotionally abusive in unsealed court documents, claiming he had become “controlling, fearful and reactionary” over the years. “Our relationship is not good. It got pretty toxic,” she added.

Danica Dillon’s Claims Josh Assaulted Her During A Sexual Encounter

@joshduggar/twitter

Adult film star Danica Dillon claimed Josh became violent with her during a sexual encounter after paying her $1,000 for sex. According to DailyMail, she alleged the disgraced reality personality spat on her, choked her, called her “worthless” and refused to stop, even when she attempted to push him away.

Amy King Revealed Jim Bob Wouldn’t Allow Her To Be On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

mega

Amy King (neé Duggar) recently revealed she had been offered a chance to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, but was forced to turn it down because Jim Bob, her uncle, wouldn’t allow it.

Jill & Derick May Have Taken Scammed Fans Over El Salvador Trip

@JILLMDILLARD/INSTAGRAM

It’s been rumored for years that Jill and Derick’s missionary trip to El Salvador was a scam. The situation occurred back in 2015 when the married couple publicly asked for donations for the upcoming trip, but they were later rejected due to “lack of qualifications.” Many who donated accused the couple of trying to use a missions trip as a free vacation paid for by fan donations, causing the reality stars to finally offer refunds.

Josh Duggar Stole Photos To Use On Catfish Dating Accounts

TLC/youtube

While using dating websites such as Ashley Madison and OKCupid to cheat on his wife, Josh reportedly snagged other people’s pictures from Google to use as his profile photos on his various accounts. A DJ by the name of Matthew James McCarthy later took the father-of-seven to court for stealing his photos.

Jill Wasn’t Allowed To Be A Midwife For An Unmarried Woman

@JILLMDILLARD/INSTAGRAM

Jill works as a midwife, but the list of patients she was allowed to take on at one point was apparently limited to married women after reports emerged that her parents would not allow her to help an unmarried woman give birth to her child.

“Jill was very excited to assist Susanna through the birth,” a source previously spilled to Radar. “Michelle and Jim Bob, however, wouldn’t let her participate. They thought Jill shouldn’t be exposed to an unmarried mother in that condition.”