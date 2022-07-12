Selena Gomez fan arrested outside her home

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

An overzealous Selena Gomez fan was reportedly arrested outside the singer’s home on Sunday (10.07.22).

TMZ.com reports security guards discovered a man had jumped the fence surrounding the star’s Los Angeles property in the early hours of the morning and he was later apprehended by police as he walked away from the house.

The website reports the unnamed fan told police he had just been hoping to meet the 29-year-old ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star and has since been booked on a trespassing charge.

Selena is not believed to have been at home at the time of the incident.

The intruder alert reportedly came just weeks after another similar incident at the property, with sources telling TMZ another man wrote the singer’s name on a mattress outside her gate and then set it on fire. Security guards are believed to have notified the police, who intervened.

Selena has been busy abroad in recent weeks as she jetted off on a trip to France to promote her Rare Beauty line. She was seen making an appearance at a Sephora story in Paris this week.

She launched her cosmetics collection in 2020 with the line including a foundation, concealer, blusher and mascara.

Her work this week is believed to have been to promote the brand’s new lip collection.

Selena previously said of the beauty project: “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embracing our uniqueness.

“You’re not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”