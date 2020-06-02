Actress Samantha Marie Ware Says Lea Michele Made Working on ‘Glee’ a Living Hell

Actress Lea Michele has just been publicly slammed by several of her co-stars who worked with her on the hit TV series, Glee.

It started when actress Samantha Marie Ware, who played Jane Hayward on the musical series for its sixth season in 2015, responded to a tweet written by Michele amid the riots in the US after George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

Michele, who played the show’s leading lady Rachel Berry, wrote, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

In a shocking response to the tweet, Ware publicly confronted Michele, alleging she made her time on the show a “living hell”.

In her all-caps response to Michele’s tweet, Ware wrote that she would “never forget” the “traumatic microagressions” she claims to have received from Michele – including a shocking allegation that Michele had “told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!'”

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

What Is It Reaction GIF

Ware was supported by other Glee cast members with at least four coming forward backing her claims, including central cast members Alex Newell (Unique Adams) and Amber Riley (Mercedes Jones), who weighed in with not-so-cryptic responses.

Responding to fans who questioned the version of events, Newell wrote: “Child we ain’t got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later!”

Child we ain’t got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later! pic.twitter.com/TPRlKQdGLf — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) June 2, 2020

Riley tweeted several GIFs of herself throwing knowing glances as the original tweet gained traction on social media.

Drag queen and actor Willam Belli also weighed in, saying he left the set of Glee after Michele treated him “subhuman.” Belli is understood to have been booked for an episode in 2012 but never ended up appearing on the series.

Lea treated me so subhuman i left the set of Glee. Pass the 🍿 https://t.co/LKCHadWLqI — Willam (@willam) June 2, 2020

Dabier Snell also detailed his experience after appearing in an episode of the show in 2014, responding to the tweet revealing Michele told him he “couldn’t sit at her table” because he “didn’t belong there.”

GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE “I DIDNT BELONG THERE” FUCK YOU LEA https://t.co/s4NoLdtqRs — Dabier (@OfficialDabier) June 2, 2020

As of yet, there has been no comment from Naya Rivera (we are SO waiting for that) or from Lea Michele.

