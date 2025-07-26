Links

Link Love: Savannah Bananas star Coach Rac faceplants while doing a backflip on CNN

Plus, Adam Lambert, Donald Trump, Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa, Coldplay, Andy Bryon, Kristin Cabot, Tracee Ellis Ross, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, South Park, news and more.

Michael Prieve
Savannah Bananas star Coach Rac
Welcome back to your essential weekly recap of the most important headlines! Whether you were too busy enjoying the summer sun or simply missed some news, we’ve got you covered. Dive into our roundup of the biggest and most talked-about moments in pop culture and current events that you need to know about right now.

Savannah Bananas star Coach Rac faceplants while doing a backflip on CNN, and it has gone mega-viral. [Pajiba]

Lauren Sanchez plans to start a lingerie line and other billion-dollar businesses that the world does not need. [Celebitchy]

The Bad Guys 2 brings some fun fashion to the red carpet. [Go Fug Yourself]

Gwyneth Paltrow hired by Astronomer
Gwyneth Paltrow hired by Astronomer as new ‘spokesperson’ after kiss cam scandal
South Park Trump Episode
South Park creators joke they are ‘terribly sorry’ about Trump episode

South Park skewers Donald Trump as small-peened (checks notes) R-word F-word. [Boy Culture]

How Too Much star Will Sharpe reinvented the rom-com heartthrob. [Kenneth in the 212]

How Donald Trump killed cancer research. [WIRED]

George Santos dramatically bids adieu as he’s headed to prison. [The Cut]

The Coldplay fan who recorded the infamous video reveals how much she made from the viral kiss cam video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. [Page Six]

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert tells Donald Trump to go ‘f**k yourself’ in his return to late night
Wendy Williams Arrives At A New York City Deli On A Mobility Scooter To Celebrate Her 61st Birthday With Friends
Celeb Snaps: Wendy Williams, Justin Timberlake, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more

British actor Micheal Ward, star of Top Boy and more recently, Ari Aster’s Cannes-debuting film Eddington, has been charged with rape. [THR]

In TMI news of the week, Chris Hughes just revealed what JoJo Siwa named his balls. [PinkNews]

Adam Lambert reportedly splits from boyfriend Oliver Gliese after 4 years together. [Queerty]

Tracee Ellis Ross paid a beautiful tribute to the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner. [PopCulture.com]

The Emmy and Oscar-nominated Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the longtime masterminds behind Comedy Central’s animated romp South Park, have reached a groundbreaking five-year deal with Paramount for the global streaming rights to their iconic animated series. Valued at $300 million per year, the agreement would total a staggering $1.5 billion, according to the newspaper. [Los Angeles Times]

Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres reveals that she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump
Andy Byron
Link Love: Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, resigns after he was exposed for “having an affair” at a Coldplay concert

Bets are in on who the next editor of Vogue will be. [The Cut]

Pedro Pascal says Indiana Jones was – and still is – his earliest crush. [Attitude]

Donald Trump was told in the spring that his name was featured in the Epstein files multiple times. [New York Times]

Barack Obama has broken his silence on Donald Trump’s calls to prosecute him, unequivocally rejecting his successor’s accusations that he tried to engineer a “coup” after Trump’s 2016 election victory by “manufacturing” evidence of Russian interference. He did not hold back. [The Guardian]

Trump defenders can’t seem to explain the Obama treasonous conspiracy that this bullshit administration is perpetuating. [Mediaite]

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
CBS cancels The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – weeks after Trump settlement
Andy Byron Kristin Cabot Coldplay kisscam
Coldplay concert CEO Andy Byron who was caught on kisscam says released statement is fake

See Chimp Crazy star Tonia Haddix wigless and somber in new mug shot. [TMZ]

