Link Love: Savannah Bananas star Coach Rac faceplants while doing a backflip on CNN

Savannah Bananas star Coach Rac faceplants while doing a backflip on CNN, and it has gone mega-viral. [Pajiba]

Lauren Sanchez plans to start a lingerie line and other billion-dollar businesses that the world does not need. [Celebitchy]

The Bad Guys 2 brings some fun fashion to the red carpet. [Go Fug Yourself]

South Park skewers Donald Trump as small-peened (checks notes) R-word F-word. [Boy Culture]

How Too Much star Will Sharpe reinvented the rom-com heartthrob. [Kenneth in the 212]

How Donald Trump killed cancer research. [WIRED]

George Santos dramatically bids adieu as he’s headed to prison. [The Cut]

The Coldplay fan who recorded the infamous video reveals how much she made from the viral kiss cam video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. [Page Six]

British actor Micheal Ward, star of Top Boy and more recently, Ari Aster’s Cannes-debuting film Eddington, has been charged with rape. [THR]

In TMI news of the week, Chris Hughes just revealed what JoJo Siwa named his balls. [PinkNews]

Adam Lambert reportedly splits from boyfriend Oliver Gliese after 4 years together. [Queerty]

Tracee Ellis Ross paid a beautiful tribute to the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner. [PopCulture.com]

The Emmy and Oscar-nominated Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the longtime masterminds behind Comedy Central’s animated romp South Park, have reached a groundbreaking five-year deal with Paramount for the global streaming rights to their iconic animated series. Valued at $300 million per year, the agreement would total a staggering $1.5 billion, according to the newspaper. [Los Angeles Times]

Bets are in on who the next editor of Vogue will be. [The Cut]

Pedro Pascal says Indiana Jones was – and still is – his earliest crush. [Attitude]

Donald Trump was told in the spring that his name was featured in the Epstein files multiple times. [New York Times]

Barack Obama has broken his silence on Donald Trump’s calls to prosecute him, unequivocally rejecting his successor’s accusations that he tried to engineer a “coup” after Trump’s 2016 election victory by “manufacturing” evidence of Russian interference. He did not hold back. [The Guardian]

Trump defenders can’t seem to explain the Obama treasonous conspiracy that this bullshit administration is perpetuating. [Mediaite]

See Chimp Crazy star Tonia Haddix wigless and somber in new mug shot. [TMZ]

